Carved hedgehog theft sparks anger in Lees

THE alleged theft of a wooden hedgehog statue which was set to become part of a nature trail in Lees has sparked anger.

The intricate sculpture was carved by a local chainsaw artist for the Medlock Valley Spring Festival.

It was due to be installed in the valley, along with an acorn carving, and would complement the new bear trail, as well as the statues further up the linear park in Clarksfield.

However, a local councillor has said that the hand-crafted hedgehog has been stolen from the Groundwork depot where it was being stored.

Councillor Sam Al-Hamdani, who represents the Saddleworth West and Lees ward on Oldham Council, worked with council officers and the Groundwork team to get the initiative up and running.

“This is the second time that we have been hit by this,” said Cllr Al-Hamdani, who lives in Lees.

“Our bear was damaged by vandals shortly after it was installed, and had to be repaired. There is so much going on in our area to make our villages a real community, and it is incredibly sad when such selfish behaviour damages it.

“We are having consistent problems with people lighting barbecues in the nature park, and leaving mess behind.”

Cllr Al-Hamdani said the council’s parks team have agreed to fund a replacement hedgehog out of a grant that they have been using for the improvements, and will soon have a timeline for the new statues to be installed.

He hopes that the hard work of the community in trying to improve the area is not damaged again.

“We have so many people doing so much volunteering in our community to really bring it together,” said the Liberal Democrat councillor.

“We have litter picking groups out regularly, we have teams working on the green spaces and flower beds across the area, the wonderful Our Community Wardrobe on our doorstep, and so much more.

“We just want to bring people with us to really contribute to our lovely villages, and see less of the selfish and anti-social behaviour that is undermining that.”