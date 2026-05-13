Women’s fight for education highlighted in moving play at Millgate

A MOVING and eye-opening story of four young women fighting for education and self-determination against the larger backdrop of women’s suffrage will capture audiences in Delph.

Saddleworth Players present ‘Blue Stockings’, a debut play Jessica Swale, at the Millgate Arts Centre on Saturday, June 13 to Saturday, June 20.

It is 1896 at Girton College, Cambridge – the first college in Britain to admit women. The Girton girls study ferociously and match their male peers grade for grade.

Yet when the men graduate, the women leave with nothing but the stigma of being a ‘blue stocking’ – an unnatural, educated woman. They are denied degrees and go home unqualified and unmarriageable.

Tess Moffat and her fellow first years are determined to win the right to graduate. But little do they anticipate the hurdles in their way: the distractions of love, the cruelty of the class divide or the strength of the opposition, who will do anything to stop them.

The play follows them over one tumultuous academic year in their fight to change the future of education.

‘Blue Stockings’ received its professional premiere at Shakespeare’s Globe, London, in August 2013, directed by John Dove.

For more information about ‘Blue Stockings’ and for tickets, go online