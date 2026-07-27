Work set to begin on controversial 175-home Mossley development

By George Lythgoe – Local Democracy Reporter

Work on the 175-home development in Mossley is expected to start soon, with homes going on sale from summer 2027.

The developer, Wain Homes, successfully gained planning permission for the site off Huddersfield Road in Mossley last week. Tameside council’s planning panel signed off on the scheme, which includes a play area; a road connecting houses to Huddersfield Road; and footpaths linking to the surrounding green space.

The ‘linear open space’ through the centre of the collection of three, four and five bed homes will feature benches, natural play logs and play boulders’, according to the developer.

Wain Homes said they will soon start work to build a range of three, four and five-bedroom ‘executive’ homes across 17 acres of green space. Some 26 three-and four-bedroom properties have been designated as ‘affordable’ homes (priced up to 80 per cent of market rate).

Plans to build on the site, between Hey Farm Estate and Mossley Hollins High School, have been controversial. Hundreds of objectors aired concerns, with Cllr Jack Homer speaking on their behalf at the panel hearing on July 22.

The Mossley councillor said the current location of the park is too close to the Hey Farm Estate, some of the three-storey homes would overlook their neighbours and he shared worry about the potential flood risk.

Despite this, the panel voted to approve the scheme.

Speaking after the decision, Richard Chamberlain, regional managing director at Wain Homes, said: “This approval enables us to begin work on a high-quality development that combines a well-considered layout, attractive architectural design and a comprehensive landscape strategy.

“Mossley is a highly sought-after residential location, offering a semi-rural lifestyle on the edge of the Pennines while benefiting from excellent road and rail connections into Manchester. The development is also located close to Mossley Hollins School, which is likely to be an important consideration for many families.

“Wain Homes has a longstanding reputation for building quality new homes across Tameside, and we believe the varied house designs, extensive landscaping and generous areas of green spaces will make this a popular place to live.”

The first homes for sale are expected to be available in summer 2027, with the first completions due by winter 2027. The homes will be from Wain Homes’ new energy efficient Ascend collection, which features a ‘premium, all-inclusive specification’.

Wain Homes will also make an index linked contribution of more than £450,000 towards local education, highways and greenspace improvements in the borough.