YANKS Weekend will not take place in Saddleworth this year, organisers have conceded.
The highly anticipated two-day event – which was set to take place August 6 and 7 – is inspired by the iconic World War II film Yanks, which was partly filmed in the area and Tameside.
But Paul Higginson, the man behind the popular occasion, which features classic cars, live music and an atmosphere reminiscent of the 1940s, says it will not happen.
Thousands eagerly look forward to immersing themselves in a bygone era, complete with period dress, to mark the anniversary of the Richard Gere and Lisa Eichhorn film’s release in 1979.
Yanks has been a significant highlight in Saddleworth’s calendar but citing relocation issues that need to be resolved, Paul expressed his regret for the cancellation – but remained optimistic about staging the event in 2024 away from the area.
“Myself and the team were hoping to stage this year’s event, but sadly, we have encountered relocation issues that must be addressed,” he explained.
Despite the setback, he expressed gratitude for the continuous support from the event’s loyal attendees.
“I would like to thank everyone personally for your continued support. My apologies that as a team, we haven’t managed to stage this year’s event,” he added, acknowledging the disappointment that this news may bring to fans and participants.
While specifics regarding the relocation issues were not disclosed, assurances have been made that efforts are being made to overcome these challenges, ensuring the event’s return in 2024.
Venues in Saddleworth are likely to host their own versions of Yanks weekend, as they did last year. However the flyover and parade will not take place.
5 Replies to “Official Yanks Weekend in Saddleworth will not go ahead”
Shame that this could not proceed. It was a great event and a chance for our community to come together. Good luck fir the future.
Good riddance. The organiser spent 3-years slagging off all the businesses in Uppermill who he claimed “refused” to back his private event, and now it’s backfired. That’s karma for you.
This is a great shame that Yanks weekend will not go ahead. I myself have travelled up from Oxford to be a part of this nostalgic event. But if there is friction between local businesses this must be resolved.
I can only imagine the local businesses lose out over the weekend. I hope this can be resolved in some way.
Upper Mill has become one of my favourite places to visit over the Years.
What does it take to organise this event?
Advertise the weekend and let people turn up if they wish. I am sure that it does not take a fortune to advertise, in fact it’s free on Facebook. Inform the businesses of the dates and they would organise entertainment themselves, no need to pay anyone money that they do not work for on the weekend.
Good. Saddleworth has been milking it over this film for far too long!