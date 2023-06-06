Official Yanks Weekend in Saddleworth will not go ahead

YANKS Weekend will not take place in Saddleworth this year, organisers have conceded.

The highly anticipated two-day event – which was set to take place August 6 and 7 – is inspired by the iconic World War II film Yanks, which was partly filmed in the area and Tameside.

But Paul Higginson, the man behind the popular occasion, which features classic cars, live music and an atmosphere reminiscent of the 1940s, says it will not happen.

Thousands eagerly look forward to immersing themselves in a bygone era, complete with period dress, to mark the anniversary of the Richard Gere and Lisa Eichhorn film’s release in 1979.

Yanks has been a significant highlight in Saddleworth’s calendar but citing relocation issues that need to be resolved, Paul expressed his regret for the cancellation – but remained optimistic about staging the event in 2024 away from the area.

“Myself and the team were hoping to stage this year’s event, but sadly, we have encountered relocation issues that must be addressed,” he explained.

Despite the setback, he expressed gratitude for the continuous support from the event’s loyal attendees.

“I would like to thank everyone personally for your continued support. My apologies that as a team, we haven’t managed to stage this year’s event,” he added, acknowledging the disappointment that this news may bring to fans and participants.

While specifics regarding the relocation issues were not disclosed, assurances have been made that efforts are being made to overcome these challenges, ensuring the event’s return in 2024.

Venues in Saddleworth are likely to host their own versions of Yanks weekend, as they did last year. However the flyover and parade will not take place.

