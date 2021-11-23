Year 10 netball rally success

SADDLEWORTH School’s Year 10 team finished runners-up in the Oldham Schools’ Netball Rally which was hosted by Crompton House.

It was the team’s first fixture for two years because of the Covid-19 pandemic and they came agonisingly close to victory.

The girls produced some excellent play throughout the tournament, showing flawless skill and a very relaxed and positive attitude.



This saw them comfortably into the final against North Chadderton. It was a tough game against a lot of academy players, with Saddleworth trailing 8-4 at half time.

Saddleworth fought back to make it 12-12 with 30 seconds of the game left. A nail-biting race against the clock saw North Chadderton leading by one point as the final whistle blew when the ball was in Saddleworth’s shooting circle.

Saddleworth captain Martha King was voted player of the tournament by all the other teams in the tournament.

