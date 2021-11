SADDLEWORTH School’s Year 7 rugby league team gave trainee teacher and new coach Andy Hollinworth a winning start as they beat Bluecoat 40-6 in his first match in charge.

Ollie Knox scored a hat-trick of tries and was named player of the match.

There were two tries apiece for Max Speak and Lathom Rogers and one for Matthew Fahey while Rogers and Charlie Fallows shared kicking duties and between them registered four successful conversions.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print