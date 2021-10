SADDLEWORTH were crowned Oldham schools’ cricket champions defeating Hulme in last year’s belated Year 7 final at Werneth.

In reply to Hulme’s 70-7, Saddleworth reached the required total without loss of any wickets and with eight overs to spare in an impressive team performance in which Oli Bebbington ‘carried his bat’ for the entire school season including another 32 not out in the final.

