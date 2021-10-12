Family Announcements: Christopher John Beaumont

BEAUMONT, Christopher John

Died peacefully at home on September 11, 2021 aged 67 years.

Devoted husband to Steph, brother to Suzanne and the late Nick, he will be sadly missed by his wider family and his many friends. Chris was born in Oldham, brought up in Dobcross and later moved to Diggle.

He worked as a hairdresser and a weaver before completing his education at The Oldham College and University of Lancaster.

He was a kind and caring man and worked for most of his life in Further Education in the Oldham area, teaching ESOL in the community and later teaching ESOL and Basic Skills at The Oldham College.

The funeral took place at 1pm on Friday, October 8 at Holy Trinity Dobcross.

No flowers please, donations in lieu if desired to Dr Kershaw’s Hospice at Home Team,

c/o Pogson and Armitage Ltd, 53 Huddersfield Road, Diggle, Saddleworth OL3 5NT.

