You can go to the ball – whipping up Frenzy for new production of Cinderella

A NEW theatre company based in Saddleworth is staging its debut pantomime next month at Uppermill Civic Hall.

The brainchild of Nick Sheard, Frenzy Theatre is bringing Cinderella to life five days in December: 11, 12, 16, 17 and 19.

There will be two houses each day, starting at 1pm and 7pm. There will also be additional activities for youngsters after each show.

Nick says: “We will be turning the hall into a fairy tale wonderland for all guests, with a magic castle, charmed wood and even a fairy tale tavern.

“The pantomime has been a lot of work for us at Frenzy. This is due to the fact there are lots of magical beings and mystical creatures in this show.

“So, we have had to head out into the world and capture the beasts and spirits.”

Cinderella, or the Little Glass Slipper, is a folk tale told the world over for centuries.

Now you can see Frenzy Theatre’s youthful take on the traditional story.



“I formed Frenzy with the aim of providing high quality theatre for smaller local venues,” said Greenfield-based Nick.

“At the same time it also had to be fun and entertaining. That’s why I am in it.”

Buy tickets at www.frenzytheatre.com or from Uppermill post office.

