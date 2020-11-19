You’ll never walk alone with Ken and the Ramblers

DOBCROSS resident Ken Smith is an avid walker and has the videos to prove it.

He is also the new footpath clearance secretary for Oldham Ramblers now John Walton has stepped down after five years in the role. And there are few footpaths Ken hasn’t rambled across as his website and You Tube channel confirm.

“I have been out walking virtually all my life,” said the 68-year-old who goes by the name of Ken the Walker with his online presence.

“I love the footpaths and taking over from John just seems like a natural progression.”

The two men were among a group of volunteers to complete their final vegetation clearance of the season at a spot known as Saddleworth 109.

“This has to be one of the fasted growing brambles spots in the country,” said John of the path close to Sugar Lane and off Standedge Road that leads to Harrop Edge.

“The last five years have been a challenge but it is satisfying we are making paths accessible to the general public and opening up the rights of way network.

“Hopefully, when they see paths are clear more people will walk them and keep the vegetation down.

“Once again the footpath team of volunteers was out in all weathers this year though the calendar was curtailed until August due to coronavirus.”

John issued a personal vote of thanks to his team and also made a plea through the Independent for extra help in 2021 and beyond.

“We are always on the lookout for extra hands to reduce the workload on the volunteers coming out week after week helping to clear the blocked paths,” he said.

“The numbers of paths to be cleared are increasing by the hour due to the rapid growth of brambles and nettles etc. “After five years I will be standing down but will still be in the background with a history of the 170 paths cleared since 2016.”

All that was then left to do was hand out his goodies to team members as a thank you for all the hard work they have carried out over the past few months including: beer mats, gladiola bulbs, commemorative plastic litter bags and the annual handout of packets of hobnobs.

And if you want ideas of where to walk in Saddleworth and surrounding areas checkout Ken the Walker’s website at www.mywalkingmovies.com

