Uppermill to dazzle again with Advent Calendar window displays

By Jasmine Jackson

UPPERMILL is spreading Christmas cheer for the seventh year as many homes and businesses are lighting up and decorating their windows for the annual Advent Calendar.

The tradition will start on Sunday, December 1, revealing a creative window display – or sometimes two – every day leading up to Christmas.

The unveiling of windows will begin at Uppermill Methodist Centre and St Chad’s Parish Centre on Lee Street, with each window lit up from 4pm-9pm daily. Windows will then be on display until Twelfth Night (January 5).

Erica Ryan, founder and co-ordinator, said: “We are delighted that this is one Christmas tradition that can continue as everything takes place outside. It can provide a great focus for some winter walks.

“We encourage people to be creative and inventive in their window design, as a lot of the advent calendar’s charm lies in its variety. This year we are expecting it to be bigger and better than ever!”

Members of Uppermill Scout and Guide groups will take part again this year, along with regulars including Oliviccio and new participants Saddleworth Museum.

6 Court Street 52nd Oldham (Uppermill) Rainbows’ window created for the Uppermill Advent Calendar 2 Saddleworth Fold

Erica added: “I love the excitement of arranging another year, knowing people are working together, in our own homes, to create something to share with other people.

“I feel that the calendar is something really special, much more than the sum of its parts, and I am very grateful to all the window creators who help to make my dream come true.”

Anyone interested in taking part in the Uppermill Advent can get in touch via www.facebook.com/uppermilladvent, Instagram or twitter, or by emailing saddleworthcommunityprojects@gmail.com

The map will be downloadable from the Uppermill Advent Facebook page or from www.scp-cic.weebly.com

