Young creatives bag funds at Mossley SOUP

The first Mossley SOUP event of 2026 provided a cash boost of £1,952 to a team of young creatives, thanks to community support.

On Thursday 19 February, Mossley SOUP volunteers hosted their latest event at Emmaus Mossley, sponsored by Premier Kia. More than 170 diners were in attendance, each donating £5 in return for soup, entertainment, presentations from four local projects and a vote.

For the 21st Mossley SOUP event, local musician Jon welcomed diners as they took their seats and enjoyed freshly made soup. Three presentations followed, with each presenter having four minutes to share their project or idea, followed by four questions from the audience.

The projects presented were Between Earth and Voice, Notorious Print Workshops and Threads Weave Stories. A project from St John’s Band was also due to be presented but unfortunately the presenter was unable to attend due to a family emergency.

After the presentations, diners cast their votes, a fundraising raffle was drawn and then the winning project was announced. Between Earth and Voice, a multi-disciplinary, youth-led organisation, secured the most votes and received £1,952 raised on the night.

Joseph Archie Horrocks, one of the presenters from Between Earth and Voice, said: “As a team, we had the best evening at Mossley SOUP. Everyone was so welcoming and as well as the funding itself, we met so many amazing people and gained valuable presenting experience.

“Winning this funding will enable us to run a completely free intensive workshop for young people from Mossley, which is something close to all of our hearts, empowering young people to be creative and see the arts as a viable career.”

The funds raised and secured for Between Earth and Voice came from donations on the door, a raffle, a £333 donation from Mossley Town Council and £200 from Premier Kia. The two runners-up also received £100 each towards their projects from event sponsor Premier Kia.

Four freshly made soups were prepared by local volunteers Danny, Neil and Rasheeda. Soup ingredients were donated by A Taylor & Son Family Butchers, FareShare and Tesco Greenfield, and cakes were donated by event attendees.

Raffle prizes were kindly donated by Anthony Barton Independent Family Funeral Service, Explore Make Create, Hatch Bakery, Mossley AFC, Mossley Community Centre, Phillip Anthony Photography, Royal Exchange Theatre, The Gillery, The Old Cobblers, The Vale and The Veg Lord.

Mossley SOUP is appealing for projects with a Mossley connection for their next event, taking place on Thursday 18 June 2026. To find out more and submit a short application to present, head to http://bit.ly/MossleySOUP.