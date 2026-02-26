Saddleworth School stunned by head’s departure

SADDLEWORTH School has been rocked by the sudden departure of its headteacher.

Mike Anderson left the role he had held for five-and-a-half years as its pupils returned from their half term break on Monday, February 23.

Now the search is on the find a successor as the Diggle establishment is being managed by two executive heads from the Cranmer Education Trust it is part of, Robert Higgins, of Oldham’s Blue Coat School and Chris Heyes, of St Anne’s Academy in Middleton.

Mr Anderson oversaw the move of Saddleworth School from Uppermill to its new site in Diggle and guided it through Covid-19 lockdowns and the turbulence that came with them and re-opening.

In a letter, Juie Hollis – chief executive of the trust – paid tribute to his tenure.

She wrote: “Under his leadership, Saddleworth moved to its beautiful new site, the growth began and the school has become a hub for the community.

“He led the school through Covid lockdowns and steered the necessary changes in curriculum from which pupils have benefitted. We wish him every success and happiness in the future.”

An interim headteacher, who will be responsible for the day-to-day running of the school until a permanent successor is found, will be appointed ‘in due course.’

Messrs Heyes and Higgins will also work with other senior trust staff and advisers who are already in the school after Mr Anderson’s departure.

Parents were told many things will operate as normal and matters already in process will be followed up. Any appointments with Mr Anderson will be rescheduled with an appropriate school leader.