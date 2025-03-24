Young cyclist rescued near Ogden Reservoir

OLDHAM Mountain Rescue Team swiftly responded to a distress call from North-West Ambulance Service on Saturday, March 22 to help a young male who had suffered a mountain biking accident near Ogden Reservoir.

The patient was carefully immobilised using a vacuum mattress and then secured onto a stretcher to facilitate safe transport.

Navigating the challenging terrain, fifteen dedicated team members worked tirelessly for two hours to carry the patient up a steep slope to a waiting helicopter from the North-West Air Ambulance Service.

