Support needed to secure ‘bumper year’ for Greenfield Whit Friday Brass Band Contest

ANOTHER bumper year is expected for Greenfield Whit Friday Brass Band Contest – but organisers are calling on the support of locals and partners to maximise its success.

This year marks 103 years of the popular community event, which in 2024 attracted 67 competing bands from around the globe and thousands of visitors.

For the time last year, the event was also livestreamed around the world with partners BrassPass.tv, who are broadcasting the event once more this June.

And as the contest committee prepares for another busy event, they are looking for the support of community, partners and sponsors so it can be a success.

Jamie Curley, Chairman of the Greenfield Whit Friday Contest Committee, said: “This year sees us anticipate another bumper year for bands and visitors.

“We have made one or two changes – more toilets (including more accessible toilets) and tea and coffee facilities and we hope this improves your enjoyment of Whit Friday.

“Often billed as ‘the greatest free show on earth’ it is anything but. Quite apart from the generous prize fund, we have to fund everything from the stage, adjudicator, toilets, traffic marshals, licences, map and brochure printing and many other expenses which total around £10,000 each year.

“We do not make a profit from this as everything is ploughed back into the contest to keep this vital part of our heritage alive and kicking through our 103rd year and beyond.

“Each year we look for new sponsors and advertisers to help us keep this globally famous contest going, and we realise that with budgets tight we need to offer a return on the investment our supporters give us.

“We provide a 3,000 circulation brochure delivered to every home in Greenfield and distributed to each competing band and at our annual raffle stall.

“Our contest is livestreamed around the world to Brass Enthusiasts and our sponsors’ banners are prominent on our custom stage and visible to 2,500 visitors on the night.

“We provide a unique platform for advertisers and sponsors who are associated with the family friendly contest that is one of the biggest on the Whit Friday circuit.

“If anyone would like to support us in our efforts to keep this unique part of UK culture alive, please get in touch: email greenfieldwhitfridaycontest@gmail.com”

To raise help funds for Whit Friday, the contest committee is hosting a Coffee Morning on Sunday, April 13 from 10.30am to 1.30pm at Boarshurst Band Club in Greenfield.

There will be homemade cakes, bacon muffins, children’s stalls including a teddy tombola, and free craft area.

And the winner of this year’s Whit Friday logo design competition will be revealed.

