Young photographers invited to show off pictures in nature competition

NEW year, new seasons, new life… There are snowdrops sending up shoots, fungi flourishing on dead wood and birds battling the elements.

So, when you head outside, remember to grab your phone or camera and take some brilliant photos – and maybe win a cash prize!

Saddleworth Hydro and the Saddleworth Independent have teamed up to run the ‘Changing Nature’ competition for young people up to and including the age of 18.

Painted Lady Butterfly on a Buddleia Self seeded trees along the canal

They want to see eye-opening pictures of nature in Saddleworth and the surrounding area, especially of how plants, animals and birds are adapting to the changing world around them.

You can submit up to three photographs that best illustrate this theme. You must submit an entry form for each photo. Due to the new lockdown, the deadline has been extended until February 19, 2021.

Photos will be judged by a panel of experts. The winning photos will also feature in the Saddleworth Independent’s newspaper as well as online.

There will be prizes in three classes according to age: under 11; 11 to 15 years old; and 16 to 18 years old inclusive.

Prizes in each age group: 1st place: £30, 2nd place £20, 3rd place £10. There will also be a prize for the overall winner of an extra £20.

To read the full terms and conditions and enter the competition, visit www.saddleworthhydro.co.uk

