Young photographers invited to show off snaps in nature competition

YOUNG photographers are invited to enter a ‘Changing Nature’ competition to show off their pictures as well as compete for cash prizes.

Saddleworth Hydro and the Saddleworth Independent have teamed up to run the competition for young people up to and including the age of 18.

Self seeded trees along the canal Painted Lady Butterfly on a Buddleia

They want to see eye-opening pictures of nature in Saddleworth and the surrounding area, especially of how plants, animals and birds are adapting to the changing world around them.

David Attenborough’s recent ‘witness statement’, A Life on Our Planet, available on Netflix, provided the inspiration for this.

His film showed how humans are greatly reducing the space for nature and how we can do something about the loss of biodiversity.

Young photographers can use this competition to produce their own ‘witness statement’ by capturing how nature is adapting to living alongside us and also how people are helping nature to recover.

You can submit up to three photographs that best illustrate this theme. You must submit an entry form for each photo. Entries must be submitted no later than midnight on January 15, 2021.

Photos will be judged by a panel of experts, with the chance for cash prizes. The winning photos will also feature in the Saddleworth Independent’s newspaper as well as online.

There will be prizes in three classes according to age: under 11; 11 to 15 years old; and 16 to 18 years old.

To read the full terms and conditions and enter the competition, visit www.saddleworthhydro.co.uk

