Green light sought for flats plan at former Greenfield greengrocers

A FORMER village greengrocers and fishmongers could be transformed if plans submitted to Oldham Council are approved.

An “upward extension” to provide four one-bedroom flats/apartments is proposed for the building on Greenbridge Lane, Greenfield, which was previously occupied by Jill and Jim Stanford. Development work will be kept in the family as the applicant is the couple’s daughter Victoria, in conjunction with their son-in-law, Tom Kilgannon.

Park of the existing ground floor space will be retained for as yet unspecified retail use while five car parking spaces for the flats will be located under the building as “undercroft parking.”

The once popular shop closed in April 2020 after Jill and Jim called time on their fish, fruit and veg business after nearly 35 years.

A report submitted in support of the application says the building – once occupied by the Co-op bakery – will “complement the front of the building which faces onto Greenbridge Lane whilst also representing modern design to the rear and side elevations.”

It adds: “In fact, the development will result in a more uniform streetscene along the lane, as opposed to the flat roof one storey development currently occupying the site.

“The proposals will not result in any unacceptable impacts on neighbour amenity due to the positioning of the development at an angle away from surrounding residential development.

“No overshadowing will occur as the height of the proposed extensions do not exceed the height of the other buildings along Greenbridge Lane.

“The proposal is to extend and renovate the property in a way that is sympathetic to the host building, as well as the architectural vernacular of the area.”

The plans can be viewed online at planningpa.oldham.gov.uk using the application number FUL/345516/20.

