10-year milestone for Dr Kershaw’s Hospice at Home service

DR Kershaw’s’ Hospice at Home service is celebrating 10 years of providing compassionate care across Oldham.

The free service was set up in 2016 to tackle a lack of existing support for palliative and end-of-life patients and is available to any Oldham resident registered with an Oldham GP.

Described as a “lifeline” by hospice staff, it provides high-quality specialist care to people who do not want to die in a hospice or hospital, but can go home to die with respect and dignity.

In 2025, 306 patients used the service, equating to 2,581 visits.

Nicola Bailey, Community Services Manager at Dr Kershaw’s Hospice, said: “Hospice at Home is a lifeline for adults with life-limiting illnesses who wish to remain at home in their final days or weeks of life.

“Alongside district nurses, we deliver personalised symptom management and end-of-life care, irrespective of diagnosis.

“We have a dedicated mobile telephone number for patients and relatives to contact and speak directly to a nurse when they need a visit, and 98 per cent of these calls are responded to within one hour.

“It is a privilege to be able to help people to die with dignity and comfort in their place of choice.”

Hospice at Home was established by Dr Kershaw’s’ current Director of Clinical Services, Lindsey Harper, who holds the prestigious title of Queen’s Nurse.

This followed a service specification and funding proposal produced by then-CEO Dr Paul Cook, and the then-Director of Clinical Services, Joanne Sloan.

The service reached the finals of the Nursing Times Awards in 2021, with judges praising the “exceptional, innovative, individualised and compassionate care”.

Lindsey said: “It really doesn’t seem like 10 years ago that we made those very first visits with the belief that ‘hospice care can be delivered anywhere’.

“I am extremely proud that the service continues to support the people of Oldham when they need it most.”

Sue Baynham, a Hospice at Home Sister who has been there since the start of the service, said: “I love my role because I get to meet patients and families in their own environment.

“Being at home can offer a real sense of comfort for people, as they can see their own things around them.

“Hospices can have a stigma attached for some people.

“With Hospice at Home, people feel like their wishes are being adhered to and they are being listened to.”

The service has been designed and developed over the years to improve the experiences of patients, carers and families.

Colin Watt, whose wife was cared for by the Hospice at Home team, said: “I could not fault the support that I was given during this difficult time. At no time did I feel that I was on my own.

“Not only were they concerned for my wife, but also for myself; checking that I was coping with everyday tasks and looking after myself.

“I was very impressed with the speedy response to any calls that I made for help. Just one phonecall brought immediate care and support, day or night.

“All the members of this team were very pleasant and did everything possible to make my wife’s last days as comfortable as possible.”

Dr Kershaw’s Hospice provides free, specialist, end-of-life and palliative care for adults with life-limiting illnesses in Oldham and its surrounding areas.

To find out more about the Hospice at Home service, call 0161 624 2727 or visit www.drkh.org.uk/hospice-at-home.