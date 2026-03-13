Carters Solicitors celebrate 2 years in Delph

CARTERS Solicitors opened their Delph office in March 2024, with Solicitor & Director Claire Egerton heading up the office.

Having been established in Pontefract for well over 100 years, the Carters brand is now also making huge strides in Delph, now serving clients from the Greater Manchester area and beyond.

With a larger team now in place & some new additions, the team in Delph want to tell you about their success over the two years, and what they and the wider Watson Ramsbottom family can offer to the people of the surrounding area.

In these two years since the Carters brand expanded into Delph, we’ve seen the office grow from strength to strength with the arrival of some more staff, covering a full plethora of Property law services.

As mentioned above, the team in Delph are on hand to provide a range of Property services, including Re-mortgages, sales & purchases, commercial transactions/leases and much more.

In addition, as part of the wider Watson Ramsbottom family, we are able to assist with a full range of Personal , Family , Commercial & property services.

You can learn a little more about the team in Delph as well as the success of the office below, as Director/Solicitor Claire Egerton kindly sat down with us to run through the past two years.

“When we opened our doors of the Delph office two years ago, our vision was to build more than just another office — we wanted to create a place where clients feel genuinely supported and our people feel truly valued.

“The growth we’ve achieved since then is something we’re incredibly proud of, but what matters most is that we’ve grown without losing the personal touch that defines us.

“Relationships remain at the heart of everything we do, and we are committed to ensuring our team feels supported, appreciated, and empowered as we continue to move forward together.

“I couldn’t have done this without the unwavering support of my fellow directors and our other offices, whose collaboration has enabled us to truly live up to the firms ethos — ‘Got Your Back!”

If you need assistance…

Our team in Delph are on hand to assist whatever your legal issue.

Call 01977 703224 , email enquiries@watsonramsbottom.com or complete our contact form and one of our experts will be able to assist.