Uppermill artist takes locals on journey All Around The World

AN Uppermill artist is taking locals on a journey around the globe with her exhibition of vibrant paintings and installations inspired by places both near and far.

‘All Around The World’ celebrates the travels of Linda Edwards and will be on show at Gallery Oldham from March 21 to May 30 on Tuesdays to Saturdays from 10am to 5pm. There is a meet the artist event on Saturday, March 21 from 12noon to 2pm.

The exhibition traces Linda trips, from the warmth and rich colour of Brazil to the stark, breathtaking beauty of the Arctic Circle, capturing the atmosphere and character of each destination through her distinctive use of oil and light.

Among the highlights is a captivating series of works inspired by the Northern Lights, including one painting influenced by the extraordinary display that illuminated the skies above Saddleworth, witnessed from the artist’s own doorstep.

The exhibition also celebrates the cultural energy of Manchester, where art and music collide in a striking hand-painted guitar featuring some of the city’s most recognisable cultural icons.

The journey concludes closer to home, with a selection of atmospheric works capturing the familiar landscapes, changing light and quiet moods of Saddleworth.

Together, these pieces invite visitors to travel through places, memories and moments, sharing in a visual journey shaped by light, experience and a deep sense of place.