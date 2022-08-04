£100 vouchers up for grabs for green-fingered residents

THE ‘Budding Neighbourhoods’ competition by First Choice Homes Oldham (FCHO) returns for 2022 to celebrate green-fingered residents and their gardening efforts.

FCHO customers can bag £100 worth of vouchers for their winning entry. The online-only competition runs until 5pm on Friday, August 12, 2022.

Entries should showcase tenants’ planting and growing efforts in their home and/or garden. To enter, residents need to upload an image on the social housing provider’s website.

There are three categories:

A Brew and My View, which allows residents to show off their planting efforts (both outside and inside) while enjoying a cuppa; My Garden Harvest, focusing on customers who have grown their own food items; Garden Genius, highlighting the inventive ways residents have recycled or re-used items in their garden.

Emma Cafferky, Stronger Communities Manager at FCHO, said: “We’re delighted to bring Budding Neighbourhoods back for 2022, as it really shines a spotlight on our customers who keep their homes and gardens looking lovely, and celebrates all their efforts.

“We’ve seen some gorgeous gardens already this year, and the recent hot weather has surely helped flowers, plants, vegetables and green spaces flourish.

“Our competition is inclusive of all our communities, including those customers who might not have an outdoor area.

“By creating opportunities to celebrate growing food and re-using items, we’re also helping to promote sustainable living which is a big part of our focus at FCHO.

“The Covid-19 pandemic really limited what people have been able to do over the last couple of years and being out in the garden or channelling your inner creativity in your home can really help wellbeing, and anything that improves our customers’ quality of life is something we’re keen to support.

“It’s not about being the biggest or the best, and it’s certainly not about who has spent the most money.

“It’s about having a go, using your imagination, thinking outside the box, being thrifty (especially in the Garden Genius category) and having pride in your achievements in your communities.”

The social landlord wants to see as many entries as possible and encourages all customers to take part. Entries can be made via completing a form and uploading images to FCHO’s website www.fcho.co.uk/BuddingNeighbourhoods.

If anyone would like support with digital submissions, they are encouraged to email the Stronger Communities team at ci@fcho.co.uk or call 0161 393 7117.

The winners will be contacted in September and winning images shared on the housing association’s website and social media channels.

