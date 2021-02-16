Half-term superhero training with Oldham Coliseum

THIS February half-term Oldham Coliseum Theatre is releasing interactive superhero training videos for children aged 4+ to join in with and enjoy.

The Adventures of Golden Galaxy is a fun series specially created as part of the theatre’s #ColiseumCreates package.

Golden Galaxy leads you through all the most important steps toward becoming a superhero, including picking your name and practising your slow motion running, then teaches you the Superhero Oath.

One training video will be released per day on the Coliseum’s social media channels and website from Wednesday, February 17 – Friday, February 19.

A special Golden Galaxy activity sheet will also be released on Friday on the theatre’s website.

#ColiseumCreates is a series of fun activities for all the family, downloadable from the Coliseum’s website. Further activities include outdoor adventures, storytelling cubes, colouring sheets, costume design and photography and writing challenges.

Coliseum teams would love to see superheroes in action and ask that people share photos of their superhero training (with an adult’s permission) using the #ColiseumCreates hashtag.

