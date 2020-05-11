14 miles for 14 smiles: Uppermill FC organises fundraising challenge for NHS

UPPERMILL FC is fundraising for NHS hospitals and charities in Greater Manchester.

They have organised a 14 miles running/walking challenge over a seven-day period in May.

It is 14 miles because there are 14 NHS hospitals in the Greater Manchester which they will be fundraising for as the money is so badly needed at this time during the pandemic.

It will start on Thursday, May 14, which is an NHS appreciation night and run to the end of May and can be started anytime from the 14th but must be completed within a seven-day period.

Uppermill has invited all its teams to take part, including players, coaches and committee.

They are also inviting all teams in the Greater Manchester to take part, both junior and seniors. Clubs can nominate their own local charities and NHS hospitals themselves if they have any preferences.

Any questions, message club secretary Michelle Simpson michellesimps10@gmail.com

They have set up a JustGiving fundraising page and ask that any money raised be sent to this.

The club added it would be great if people could send them videos/photos of themselves during and on finishing the challenge.

You can also upload photos to social media but please use #14miles14smiles or #uppermillfc or @uppermill_fc

