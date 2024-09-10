£15 day seats to be released for Book of Mormon

Broadway’s smash-hit musical written by Trey Parker, Matt Stone and Robert Lopez, returns to the Palace Theatre Manchester from tomorrow, 11 September until 5 October 2024.

It is announced today that 15 tickets for each performance will be made available at £15 each, from 12pm the day of the performance via atgtickets.com/shows/the-book-of-mormon/palace-theatre-manchester/

The cast will be led by Adam Bailey as Elder Price and Sam Glen as Elder Cunningham, Nyah Nish as Nabulungi, Tom Bales as Elder McKinley, Kirk Patterson as Mafala Hatimbi, Will Barratt as Joseph Smith and Rodney Earl Clarke as the General.

The company will include Tolu Ayanbadejo, Dan Burstow, Hayden Cable, Will Carey, Olympia Curry, Kanoumah Diguet, Daniel David Griffith, Benjamin Cameron, Daniel George-Wright, Savannah Hall, Alex Hayden, Aaron Levi, Eden Lindsay, Zachary Loonie, Ross McKenna, Daniel N’Guessan-Lopez, Jessica Oppong, Jake Reynolds, Kayode Salina, Rory Shafford, Harry Simpson, Elliot Swann, and Harry Winchester.

Trey Parker and Matt Stone are the creators of the Emmy and Peabody award-winning television show, South Park, and the feature films South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut and Team America: World Police.

Robert Lopez co-created the Broadway musical Avenue Q and co-wrote the songs for Disney’s Frozen and Coco. He is the first and only double ‘EGOT’ winner having won all four major entertainment awards at least twice – Emmy®, Grammy®, Oscar® and Tony® Awards.

Since making its world premiere in March 2011 at New York’s Eugene O’Neill Theatre, where it won nine Tony® Awards, including Best Musical, The Book of Mormon has been performed on three continents and won over thirty international awards. The musical has smashed long-standing box office records in New York, London, Melbourne, Sydney and cities across the U.S.

The London production opened at the Prince of Wales Theatre in February 2013 when it set the record for the highest single day of sales in West End history and went on to win four Olivier Awards® including Best New Musical.

Book, Music and Lyrics are by Trey Parker, Robert Lopez and Matt Stone. Directed by Casey Nicholaw and Trey Parker, The Book of Mormon has choreography by Casey Nicholaw, set design by Scott Pask, costume design by Ann Roth, lighting design by Brian MacDevitt, sound design by Brian Ronan, orchestrations by Larry Hochman and Stephen Oremus and music supervision and vocal arrangements by Stephen Oremus.

The Book of Mormon is produced by Anne Garefino, Important Musicals and Sonia Friedman Productions.

