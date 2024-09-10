Property of the week: Jackson Meadows, Springhead

We’ve teamed up with Kirkham Property Saddleworth to bring you the latest from the housing market in the area.

Presented to the market for sale is this exclusive gated detached home, one of the last properties on this stunning modern development. Jackson Meadows is a private gated gated development of only nine homes, of which three are detached and six are semi-detached. Providing five bedrooms over three floors of living accommodation, great size rooms are throughout.

Typical of a modern home, you will find a whole host of modern conveniences including underfloor heating to the ground floor which can be individually controlled for each room, category 5 Ethernet connectivity to each room and double glazed windows just to name a few.

Internally, living accommodation is to three floors. On the ground floor is an entrance hall with door opening to a sizeable kitchen/dining/living space spanning over 550 sq.ft, the ground floor also has a useful utility room, downstairs wc and cloaks cupboard with stairs incorporating an oak staircase and glass panelling leading to the first floor. The first floor landing is carpeted with doors to family bathroom and three double bedrooms including master suite with En-Suite. On the second floor, a further two double bedrooms are found off the landing along with an additional bathroom.

Externally, a great sized south facing garden is accessed from bi-folding doors from the dining area, providing a natural flow from inside to out all year round. The rear garden is easy to maintain with Indian paved patio and lawn which is enclosed with boundary fencing. Ample off street parking is to the front for multiple cars with an additional parking space within the detached double garage.

This exclusive development is with easy access to Manchester City Centre via road, rail and metrolink. The North West motorway network is between a ten and fifteen drive.

To enquire further, or to arrange your viewing on Jackson Meadows, call the Uppermill office today.

See more online: www.kirkham-property.co.uk/property/jackson-meadows-springhead-saddleworth-2/

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

