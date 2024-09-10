Job Vacancies for Learning Mentors at Bright Futures School

Learning Mentors

Salary: £19, 342, Full time, 31.5 hours per week

Are you looking for your next challenge within an inclusive and supportive setting?

Are you passionate and driven to enable children to succeed? We are looking to expand our team of highly skilled Learning Mentors at Bright Futures School.

Bright Futures School is a small, innovative and successful independent school for children with autism, aged 5-16. We are currently rated ‘Good’ by Ofsted.

As part of our team, you will be expected to contribute to the support of students both inside and outside the classroom. The confidence and ability to support students with a wide range of needs will be required and some knowledge and experience of supporting children with SEND, or indeed an EHC Plan, would be an advantage. Knowledge and understanding of the national curriculum is essential along with an understanding of other initiatives and programmes that may be offered to our pupils. Colleagues are welcome to apply from a mainstream setting who would like to move into the SEN field.

For an informal discussion, and to arrange a visit to the school, please contact Louise Whalley, Head of Learning on office@brightfuturesschool.co.uk.

Full details are on the school’s website www.brightfuturesschool.co.uk.

Completed applications are to be sent to office@brightfuturesschool.co.uk and received no later than 12 noon, Friday 27th September. Please do not send a CV.

Interviews will be held Wednesday 2nd October. Visits to our school are welcomed.

Job description: Learning Mentor ( 1 x FT perm and 1 x FT temp)

Salary £19,342 ( FT =31.5 hours p/w) – September 2024

Responsible to: The Head of Learning, Bright Futures School.

Main purpose of the job:

Under the direction of the Head of Learning, support the school in the delivery of a range of curriculum-based activities to provide learning opportunities that prioritise remediation of the core deficits of autism whilst also facilitating academic learning and progress.

Main functions:

To deliver and adapt learning experiences for individual and small groups of pupils. To prepare learning resources. To advance the social and emotional development of pupils using a range of resources and both indoor and outdoor activities. To support pupils in subject areas such as literacy, numeracy and science, using ICT as appropriate. To accompany and support individual and small groups of pupils on out of school/off-site learning activities. To undertake duties and supervision of pupils during morning break and lunchtimes. To provide a lead, where required, in the development and delivery of an agreed subject area or activity within the school curriculum. To undertake the role of Key Worker to an assigned pupil.

In support of the above:

To build positive relationships with colleagues. To liaise sensitively with parents/carers, recognising their role in pupil’s learning. To contribute to the monitoring, recording and evaluation of pupils participation and progress. To contribute to the development of all aspects of the school through attendance and input at staff meetings. To be available for training as/when required and available. To uphold school policy and procedures as they apply to such areas as health and safety, bullying or harassment and to issues of equal opportunity.

Note: Minimum hours of school attendance by staff are 9am to 3pm (4.30pm on Wednesdays.)

Term times and school holidays as on the school website.

