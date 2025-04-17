Sun shines on Centuries-Old tradition: Greenfield fair marks 810 years

DESPITE concerns from a rain-soaked Wednesday evening, the skies cleared just in time for the sun to shine on Greenfield’s historic Maundy Thursday Fair – a tradition still going strong after more than 800 years.

Locals gathered once again at Road End, where Chew Valley Road meets Kinders Lane, to celebrate a custom steeped in legend.

The fair is famously believed to date back to the Magna Carta of 1215, with folklore claiming the royal charter mandates that at least one stall must trade on Maundy Thursday every year – or risk losing the ancient right altogether, requiring an Act of Parliament to reinstate it.

Over the centuries, the fair has faced many challenges, even teetering on the edge of disappearance during the late 1960s and early 1970s.

Thanks to the efforts of local greengrocer Eric Ashworth, the tradition was revived and preserved for future generations.

Though no longer the bustling event of centuries past, the fair remains a cherished part of Greenfield’s Easter calendar.

This year, a committed group of stallholders, braved the morning chill, bringing with them a colourful array of goods.

Stalls featured everything from homemade jams and fresh plants to second-hand books, hand-crafted bags, and delicious cakes.

Funds raised support a host of local charities and organisations, including Francis House Children’s Hospice, Dr Kershaw’s Hospice, Friezland Christ Church, St Mary’s Church, Greenfield Methodist Chapel and Millstream Animal Shelter.

Organisers encourage everyone to stop by and show their support at the fair: “It’s not just about the stalls — it’s about keeping a centuries-old piece of Saddleworth’s identity alive,” one volunteer said.

Stalls will be open until at least noon on Maundy Thursday, April 17.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

