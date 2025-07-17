16 and 17-year-olds to get the vote in major election shake-up

YOUNG people aged 16 and 17 will soon be able to vote in local, regional and general elections for the first time, under new plans announced by the government.

The move delivers on a promise made in Labour’s manifesto last summer and is set to be in place ahead of the next general election.

It means around 9.5 million more people across the UK will have a say in future elections, the biggest expansion of the vote in over 50 years.

The last time the voting age was changed was back in 1969, when it was lowered from 21 to 18.

Ashton-under-Lyne MP and Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner said the change is about giving young people a voice in decisions that affect their lives and strengthening trust in politics.

“For too long public trust in our democracy has been damaged and faith in our institutions has been allowed to decline,” she said.

“We are taking action to break down barriers to participation… and by protecting our elections from abuse and boosting participation we will strengthen the foundations of our society for the future.”

The changes follow similar moves already in place in Scotland and Wales, where 16- and 17-year-olds can vote in devolved elections.

Alongside lowering the voting age, the government is also introducing automatic voter registration and allowing bank cards to be used as ID at polling stations, part of what it calls the most significant election reforms in decades.

The plans are still subject to approval in Parliament, but if passed, the changes will apply across the UK before the next general election.