Friends group launched in bid to save Saddleworth’s Moorgate Halt

A CAMPAIGN to save a Saddleworth level crossing has taken a step forward.

Transpennine Route Upgrade (TRU) bosses want to close Uppermill’s Moorgate Halt and make alternative provision.

But opposition has been constant, with locally-based Oldham Ramblers, joined by the Wednesday Walkers group, speaking of their worries regarding plans for the section, which lies on Dark Lane, and called for a bridge to be put in.

Now a formal group – Friends of Moorgate Halt – has been formed and they met those behind the multi-billion pound project, which will see 70 miles of line between Manchester and York electrified, at a drop-in event on Thursday, July 10.

Network Rail insists closing Moorgate Halt, which has been in place since 1845 and the right of way which has been there since the 14th century, must happen.

It hopes to divert the footpath and introduce enhanced underfoot conditions and replace the current life-expired steps with compatible steps and handrails, to improve quality and safety.

They said: “This alternative route for crossing the railway would be at most 440 metres and should take no more than six minutes to walk.

“For many users it may be substantially shorter.”

And at the drop-in event at Uppermill’s Saddleworth Museum, questions were answered for those attending.

“Due to electrification, the current crossing must close for safety,” TRU chefs said in a leaflet answering frequently asked questions.

“Where rights of way are impacted, we will clearly communicate changes and provide suitable alternative routes. Most diversions are temporary during bridge works.”

However, concerns remain over the area as several parts of Saddleworth will be impacted by the scheme.

Greenfield Station will see both platforms extended and become accessible for all.

And a new crossing point on the bridge carrying Oldham Road will be put in as bosses said: “A formal pedestrian crossing has been included in the design, based on road safety audit recommendations.”

The viaduct in Uppermill, close to Moorgate Halt, will also see work done as new overhead line equipment is out in place

But those behind TRU added: “Their placement and attachment have been carefully planned to protect views, rhythm and structural features.

“A listed building consent will outline impacts and justification.”