20-year milestone for Oldham Active’s ‘lifesaving’ REACH programme

A PIONEERING ‘REACH’ exercise referral programme between Oldham Active and NHS Greater Manchester Integrated Care is celebrating 20 years of transforming lives.

Since its launch, REACH (Referrals Encouraging Activity, Confidence and Health) has supported 3,906 people across the borough recovering from life-impacting conditions, including cardiac and pulmonary issues, as well as those recovering from long Covid and peripheral vascular disease.

The group functional exercise programme is specifically designed by Oldham Active’s health experts to improve the wellbeing of patients with particular risk factors and encourage lifestyle changes for long-term health benefits.

REACH recorded more than 2,000 attendances across the 305 specialist classes that were delivered in last year across Oldham Active’s centres in Saddleworth, Royton, Chadderton and Oldham.

Between April 2025 and March 2026 REACH received 207 new referrals, predominantly from specialist hospital physiotherapists, providing a vital ‘step-down’ service from clinical care to community-based recovery.

Jason Bailey, Health and Wellbeing Officer at Oldham Active, who has delivered the REACH programme for the last 20 years, explains his primary role is breaking down the fear that often follows a major health event.

He said: “For many, the transition from a hospital bed to a gym floor is daunting. Understandably, when someone has undergone a heart bypass, had stents fitted or is struggling with the daily exhaustion of COPD, the idea of exercise can be terrifying.

“Many of our health referrals have never been in a gym or leisure centre before. My job is to reassure them they are in safe hands. We don’t just provide a workout, we provide a personalised, friendly service.

I often introduce new starters to our long-term members too, as seeing someone who was once in their exact shoes now laughing, chatting and lifting weights is so powerful.”

Lawerence, 72, who was referred to the REACH programme in 2014, explained: “I had heart disease and underwent open-heart surgery. After the initial rehab at the hospital I was referred to the REACH programme to aid my recovery.

“Once the 12-week bespoke programme finished I became a member at Oldham Active so I could continue to exercise regularly and, to this day, 14 years later, I still participate in the REACH classes.

“I like to chat about my journey with new people and reassure them their health will improve over time with exercise. The encouragement I received when I started made a big difference.

“I always say you have to give it a go or you won’t get better, and once you get into it, it becomes a big part of your life.”

John, 81, was referred to the REACH programme by Royal Oldham Hospital following a heart attack.

He said: “After my heart attack I thought, ‘What am I going to do now? I can’t sit in front of the television all day’.

“I was going downhill both physically and mentally, so the REACH referral came at the right time; it got me out of the house, connected me to others in a similar boat, and helped rebuild my confidence.

“I really enjoyed it and after completing the 12-week programme I became an Oldham Active member so I could continue my exercise routine.”

Stuart Lockwood, CEO of Oldham Active, commented: “The REACH programme is a shining example of how community leisure and healthcare can work hand-in-hand to change lives.

“Reaching our 20th year is a testament to the incredible resilience of our participants and the dedication of the team that supports them every single day.

“I am immensely proud of the powerful community impact this programme continues to have across Oldham.

“It proves that with the right support, recovery can happen, and our residents can truly get their lives back.”

For more information about the REACH scheme and how to be referred telephone 0161 207 7000 or email reach@ocll.co.uk.