Denshaw hotel plan opposed by Saddleworth Parish Council

SADDLEWORTH Parish Council has come out in opposition to the latest planning proposal at a Denshaw hotel.

Saddleworth Holdings Ltd, which has been behind several applications, has tabled a plan to convert Clough Manor into a ‘residential institution.’

The Oldham borough authority has the final say on whether to grant or refuse permission, but the Saddleworth board has stated it is against.

Documents supporting the scheme state it ‘provides appropriate residential accommodation within an existing building that offers a high standard of living environment’

They add the units can promote ‘independent occupation where appropriate’ and can be adapted.

They also say: “Residential institutional accommodation typically operates within a managed environment.

“The building layout allows for on-site management, staff operational base, controlled building access and safeguarding of residents.”

Use Class C2 (residential institutions), which the application has been made under, can relate to residential care homes, hospitals, nursing homes, boarding schools, residential colleges and training centres.

And a later report states: “The proposal represents an appropriate and sustainable reuse of the existing building.”

However, Saddleworth Parish Council has recommended refusal on several grounds, notably it would not improve the area, and it is not a sustainable location for a C2 institution.

It also said no because of a lack of clarity on its proposed use and asked for further information.

Safety and amenity concerns for neighbouring properties were another reason, along with it being inappropriate development on green belt land.

In a motion proposed by chair Cllr Helen Bishop and seconded by Diggle and Dobcross representative, Cllr Lynne Thompson, the council has also requested the existing damage to the Rochdale Road site and environment be addressed.