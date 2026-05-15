Saddleworth and Oldham bands to take centre stage at local music showcase

SOME of the most talked-about alternative acts from Saddleworth and Oldham will come together for a live music showcase in Mossley.

In Our Backyard 3 takes place at The Vale on Saturday, June 20, featuring six post-punk, indie and experimental bands from across the local music scene.

Among the headline acts are Oldham favourites Sugar Crease, whose energetic live performances and genre-blending sound have earned them sold-out shows across the area.

The band’s music has been described as “a scintillating musical journey” inspired by artists including Talking Heads and Happy Mondays.

Saddleworth dream-pop group Shelf will also perform, bringing what organisers call a “hypnotic mixture of guitar based dream pop set, warm layers of ethereal vocals, set against a pulsing wall of sound”.

Experimental artist plus44Kaligula, the project of Oldham composer and performer Cally Statham, is also on the bill. The act combines surreal visuals and performance art with electronic and alternative influences.

Elsewhere, Stepford Wives – made up of musicians from Oldham and Saddleworth – will deliver their mix of post-punk, grunge and melodic indie. Their songs are said to deal in “pressure, endurance and emotional honesty”.

The line-up is completed by punk quartet Loose Articles and Mossley post-punk outfit Gaol Bird, fronted by former Cabbage singer Lee Wilson Rabello, whose music is described as a “vitriolic array of human emotions for cathartic release”.

DJ Jason Rushton from The Snug Coffee House will keep the music going until midnight.

The event runs from 6pm to 11pm and is open to those aged 14 and over, with under-18s required to attend with an adult.

Tickets cost £15, with a limited number of pay-as-you-feel tickets available through The Vale.