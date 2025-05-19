200-year-old Oldham chapel to open its doors to tours

HISTORY lovers and people interested in one of Oldham’s most captivating historic sites can now take a step into the past.

George Street Chapel is opening its doors for a series of heritage tours that promise to shine a light on its rich social, spiritual and architectural legacy.

Built in 1815, it is described as ‘more than just an elegant example of Georgian architecture — it’s a living monument to Oldham’s working-class history.’

Once a hub for the Independent Methodist movement and later a refuge for families during times of struggle and change, the chapel now serves as a unique heritage and events space run by local charity, Age UK Oldham.

And on May 21, July 8 and August 9, visitors have the chance to explore its hidden features, from the original fittings and hand-carved pews to the secret schoolroom tucked beneath the floorboards.

“We’re incredibly proud to open up George Street Chapel to the public,” said the site’s heritage co-ordinator, Victori Lisiecki.

“It’s not just about bricks and mortar — it’s about giving people a window into the lives of those who came before us and celebrating Oldham’s identity.”

Each tour includes dramatic storytelling, period costumes, and immersive displays that give visitors of all ages a deeper understanding of the chapel’s role in Oldham’s past.

For those with a taste for the theatrical, special themed evenings and school programs are also available throughout the year.

Booking is essential and tickets for May and August cost £14.95 tour followed by tea/coffee and cake.

July’s costs £25 but is followed by a two-course meal.

To reserve your place or find out more, you can visit https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/oldham/george-street-chapel or call 0161 622 9264.