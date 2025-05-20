Pavement licence plan as Uppermill flower shop taken over by bistro

A FORMER flower shop in Uppermill is set to be converted into a bistro, with a hoped-for pavement licence.

Caffe Grande Abaco has taken on what was simply called The Flower Shop on High Street, just yards from its main site.

And as work on converting it into one of its Veloce outlets continues, it has applied to Oldham Council for a pavement licence to place tables outside it, close to the pedestrian crossing.

If approved, customers would be able to sit outside the premises from 7am until 10pm every day.

Abaco already has one of its Veloce branches on High Street, opposite its main site after it was established for people on the go.

However, the application for the pavement licence points towards a slightly different direction for this second outlet, whose name is the Italian for fast, quick or rapid.

Any objectors have until May 21 to lodge their concerns after the proposal was put forward on April 29.

Oldham Council’s licensing department will decide whether to approve or dismiss the application.