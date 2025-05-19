Teen burglars jailed after £190k crime spree across Oldham

A PAIR of teenage burglars have started prison sentences after carrying out a horrifying spate of break-ins across Oldham.

Harrison Chadderton and Ellis Dymond stole cars and property worth almost £190,000 in just five weeks last year.

Greater Manchester Police said the thugs used a vehicle to drive around the area at night to target homes with cars outside.

They used tools to burn the locks of back doors and enter homes, taking vehicle keys and property before making off.

After the police’s investigation, the pair have now been jailed for their crimes, carried out between May and June 2024.

Dymond, 19, of Ninth Avenue, Oldham, was put behind bars for nine-and-a-half years for 35 offences – including 19 burglaries and attempted burglaries, 13 thefts of motor vehicles, robbery, possession of an imitation firearm, and possession of Class B drugs.

Chadderton, 19, of Oak Road, Oldham, was handed two-and-a-half years in prison for 14 offences – which included eight burglaries and attempted burglaries, five thefts of motor vehicles, and possession of Class B drugs.

Dymond has been given a longer sentence for a robbery on June 7, 2024, at a property in Failsworth, where he woke a man from his sleep and threatened him with a suspected imitation firearm, demanding his car keys.

PC Lydia Holt, from GMP’s Oldham Neighbourhood Crime Team, hopes the pair being jailed can bring ‘a degree of justice’ to the victims and the wider community.

“Nobody deserves to wake up and discover their home has been broken into and items stolen by individuals who think they are above the law,” she said.

“We will continue to work bringing serious offenders like Ellis Dymond and Harrison Chadderton to justice and put them behind bars, and we will continue to ensure that our community is and will continue to be a safe place to live and work.”