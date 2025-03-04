£20m boost to ‘supercharge’ Oldham’s regeneration plans

EVERY part of Oldham will benefit from a £20 million boost from the government, according to the council.

Oldham Council’s leader has described the investment from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government as a “gamechanger”.

The funding will help build up to 2,000 new homes across four sites, including the Prince’s Gate development site, and improve the borough’s private-rented sector stock and quality.

It will also support market traders to relocate from the soon-to-be-demolished Tommyfield Market to their new Spindles home, as well as the development of an outdoor market in George Square and the redevelopment of vacant retail units.

In addition, the council says £1 million will be available to each of the borough’s five districts to “fund projects to spark local growth” and will be distributed so that “the people who know their areas best will make the decisions on how to spend the cash”.

With £2.5 million of the total, a ‘cultural quarter’ will be created for Oldham in the area around the Coliseum Theatre – which is being refurbished and is to open in time for this year’s panto.

There will also be £5 million pumped into sports education and facilities, as well as £100,000 to run a pilot scheme to crack down on rogue landlords who don’t carry out repairs on their homes which, if successful, could be rolled out across the country.

The cash for all these projects has come from the government’s community regeneration fund, with its “plan for change” focusing on six “milestones” it aims to achieve by the next general election – including raising living standards and building 1.5 million homes in England.

Local Growth Minister Alex Norris said the money will enable Oldham to tackle issues that really matter to the area, as opposed to a “one-size fits all approach”.

Councillor Arooj Shah, Oldham Council leader, said this “huge cash investment” will help “restore pride and hope to our borough”.

She added: “It will supercharge the ambitious regeneration plans that we have for the borough in a year that Oldhamers will finally see some of these bold ideas come to life.

“Every part of the borough will reap the rewards from this vital cash boost, and every part of Oldham society from business, culture, charities, community groups and other voluntary organisations. Most importantly of all, every Oldham person will see the benefits.”

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

