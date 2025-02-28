Saddleworth pubs face six-figure tax increase, councillors claim

COUNCILLORS in Saddleworth claim pubs in the area are set to lose thousands of pounds under an increased tax burden brought by the Government.
It is claimed increasing business rates, which take effect from April 1 and heightened National Insurance contributions, which come in from April 6, will impact local hostelries.
And figures produced by Saddleworth South Conservative Cllr Max Woodvine and Saddleworth North party colleague Cllr Luke Lancaster state some face five-figure rises.
Using Conservative Campaign Headquarter calculations, they estimate the total cost to Saddleworth pubs, based on available annual returns, is about an additional £118,588.
Cllr Woodvine said: “I like a pint of beer but even I’d struggle to drink an extra 487 to feel the benefit of the supposed penny off – this insults our intelligence and is yet more claptrap from the Labour Party!
“Our beloved pubs are the backbone of our community and local economy.
“We need to continue supporting them as much as possible but the punitive tax increases by the Labour Party punishes us all.”
Cllr Lancaster added: “These tax increases also risk increasing unemployment, closing businesses that can’t balance their accounts, and rising prices due to costs being offset by passing them on to customers.
“This reduces people’s spending power and leads to less consumerism. Business cannot cope under this unnecessary pressure.”
HOW SADDLEWORTH PUBS MAY BE HIT
AUSTERLANDS AND SCOUTHEAD
The Roebuck Inn – £6,244
The Three Crowns – £3,144
LYDGATE AND GRASSCROFT
The White Hart Inn – £29,082
The Farrars Arms – £3,886
UPPERMILL
The Church Inn – £3,624
The Commercial Hotel – £3,144
The Cross Keys Inn – £3,624
The Waggon – £13,460
GREENFIELD
The Clarence Hotel – £2,361
The King William IV Hotel – £2,969
The Railway – £4,323
The Royal George Inn – £6,637
DIGGLE
The Diggle Hotel – £3,144
The Hanging Gate – £2,882
DOBCROSS
The Navigation Inn – £2,110
DENSHAW
The Junction Inn – £3,973
The Printers Arms – £4,192
DELPH
The King’s Arms – £5,021
The Old Bell Inn – £16,703
The White Lion – £2,707
The Swan Inn – £4,323
