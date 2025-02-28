Saddleworth pubs face six-figure tax increase, councillors claim

COUNCILLORS in Saddleworth claim pubs in the area are set to lose thousands of pounds under an increased tax burden brought by the Government.

It is claimed increasing business rates, which take effect from April 1 and heightened National Insurance contributions, which come in from April 6, will impact local hostelries.

And figures produced by Saddleworth South Conservative Cllr Max Woodvine and Saddleworth North party colleague Cllr Luke Lancaster state some face five-figure rises.

Using Conservative Campaign Headquarter calculations, they estimate the total cost to Saddleworth pubs, based on available annual returns, is about an additional £118,588.

Cllr Woodvine said: “I like a pint of beer but even I’d struggle to drink an extra 487 to feel the benefit of the supposed penny off – this insults our intelligence and is yet more claptrap from the Labour Party!

“Our beloved pubs are the backbone of our community and local economy.

“We need to continue supporting them as much as possible but the punitive tax increases by the Labour Party punishes us all.”

Cllr Lancaster added: “These tax increases also risk increasing unemployment, closing businesses that can’t balance their accounts, and rising prices due to costs being offset by passing them on to customers.

“This reduces people’s spending power and leads to less consumerism. Business cannot cope under this unnecessary pressure.”

HOW SADDLEWORTH PUBS MAY BE HIT

AUSTERLANDS AND SCOUTHEAD

The Roebuck Inn – £6,244

The Three Crowns – £3,144

LYDGATE AND GRASSCROFT

The White Hart Inn – £29,082

The Farrars Arms – £3,886

UPPERMILL

The Church Inn – £3,624

The Commercial Hotel – £3,144

The Cross Keys Inn – £3,624

The Waggon – £13,460

GREENFIELD

The Clarence Hotel – £2,361

The King William IV Hotel – £2,969

The Railway – £4,323

The Royal George Inn – £6,637

DIGGLE

The Diggle Hotel – £3,144

The Hanging Gate – £2,882

DOBCROSS

The Navigation Inn – £2,110

DENSHAW

The Junction Inn – £3,973

The Printers Arms – £4,192

DELPH

The King’s Arms – £5,021

The Old Bell Inn – £16,703

The White Lion – £2,707

The Swan Inn – £4,323

