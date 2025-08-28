Dovestones walk is £1,300 boost for Dobcross Silver Band

A BOOST of £1,300 will help Dobcross Silver Band on their way to the National Finals thanks to a group of determined walkers.

The team, led by John Holden, put their best feet forward from Dobcross to Dovestone Reservoir, in Greenfield, and back, clocking up a combined 181 miles.

The money raised will help to cover the band’s costs for the National Finals in Cheltenham in September, which include a £450 entry fee, around £2,000 for a coach, and other expenses.

John, who is Dobcross Silver Band President, came up with the idea of doing the sponsored walk to tie in with the band’s 150th anniversary this year.

He said: “There were 14 of us walking and a couple joined on as well so ended up with about 16 of us.

“We set off at 9.30am and got back to Dobcross Band Club at 4.15pm. It was hot but it was a good day and everybody enjoyed it.

“It’s the second sponsored walk we’ve done that’s been very hot and people were asking could I organise the next one on a day that is cooler!

“A big thanks to a great team from Dobcross Silver Band walking in such heat to achieve our goal.”

Dobcross Silver Band qualified for the National Finals after winning the 3rd Section at Blackpool, coming top out of 18 bands.

To celebrate its 150th year, Dobcross Silver Band is holding a Gala Concert at Uppermill Civic Hall on Saturday, November 22, starting at 7pm.

They will welcome special guests Dobcross Youth Band, Dobcross Training Band and the Dobcross Brass Monkeys.

Tickets cost £8 each (free for under 16s) and are available from Dobcross Band Club or the Dobcross Village Store.