£300 boost for Street Pastors to help nighttime safety in Uppermill

‘STREET ANGELS’ who work to improve community safety in Uppermill on Saturday nights have received a £300 boost towards their initiative.

Saddleworth Street Pastors were donated the money by Saddleworth Rotary Club as they explained more about their efforts to members.

Susan Titmuss and Alison O’Brien talked about how the Street Pastors, who are trained volunteers, patrol in Uppermill to help people of all ages with any problems on their Saturday night out.

They usual work in groups of three from 9pm until after midnight, caring for, listening to and helping people where needs. They can also provide first aid or contacts for those needing advice on a range of issues.

They are led by a local coordinator and have support from local churches and community groups in partnership with the police, council and other statutory agencies.

Saddleworth Street Pastors first patrolled on Whit weekend in 2019 and since then have built a reputation and rapport with both local licensees and pub goers.

Local co-ordinator Susan thanks Rotary for its donation and revealed their costs to cover training, uniform and some administrative costs come to around £1,000 per year.

Saddleworth Rotary Club President Clint Elliott said: “One of the main pillars of Rotary is to support the local community.

“I know members are delighted to be able to support the Saddleworth Street Pastors, who are clearly at the front line of helping towards the aim of community safety locally.”

