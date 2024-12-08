Businesses burst with festive joy thanks to children’s decorations

BUSINESSES in Lees, Springhead and Grotton are bursting with festive joy and decorations thanks to the creativity of local children.

Christmas flags are flying high in the windows of businesses in Lees, designed by last year’s competition winners.

And bunting is adorning businesses across Lees, Springhead and Grotton, with more than 750 eye-catching designs created by local children.

The festive projects are run by LSG Business Hub, who organise events, activities and fundraising to benefit the local community. Find out more on their Facebook page

