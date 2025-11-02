£75,000 grants to boost community spaces and groups

GRANTS up to and over £75,000 will give much-needed boosts to voluntary, community, faith and social enterprise (VCFSE) organisations across Oldham.

The money is available through the Community Regeneration Partnership Capital Grants Programme run by Oldham Council in partnership with Action Together.

It aims to invest in community spaces across the borough where people come together and which enable the lives of residents to be improved.

Successful projects will contribute to Oldham’s 2030 vision: Our Future Oldham, delivering healthier, happier lives and making Oldham a great place to live.

The application portal is open now and can be accessed via the Action Together website. The deadline to apply is 12noon on Monday, January 19, 2026.

Councillor Arooj Shah, Leader of Oldham Council, said: “This programme is about investing in the places that matter most to local people – the spaces where communities connect, learn, and thrive.

“We want to support local organisations to create stronger, healthier, and more vibrant neighbourhoods across Oldham.

“This is your chance to make a difference in your community and build something to last.”