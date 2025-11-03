Creatives invited to put forward original projects for Crafted 2026

OLDHAM Coliseum is inviting creatives to submit original projects that are fresh and full of character for Crafted 2026.

Submissions are now being accepted as the Coliseum looks to support local artists, with the winner receiving a bursary and a programming slot in their Spring Session.

Crafted 2026 is open to anyone over the age of 18 (no upper limit), who is based in Oldham or based in Greater Manchester and currently working creatively in Oldham.

The Coliseum is looking for those making theatre that is devised or scripted, dance or physical theatre, spoken word or performance poetry, narrative-based music using vocals or text, and more.

Your idea should be a creative risk for you as an artist, and the Coliseum wants to hear about how this idea is pushing your practice in some way and what you want to learn.

You will be asked to submit a video example of yourself/your group performing live, if you have one (around 2 minutes long).

Those who are successful will receive a bursary, money for design/R&D materials, and will be invited to perform a section of your new work live in 20 minutes with a simple get-in and changeover on Saturday, April 11, 2026 at The Library Performance Space.

You will also have the chance to talk to the audience and learn about the impact you’ve made on them.

The deadline for applications is midnight on Sunday, November 30, 2025.

Applications will be reviewed by a panel of three people following grading guidance for quality, ambition and impact of project idea, and has the artist reflected on their own practice to demonstrate potential learning.

To read the full details and apply visit the Oldham Coliseum website.

If you think you would benefit from an informal chat about your application, and/or have any access requirements email boxoffice@coliseum.org.uk