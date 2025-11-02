Talented young performers sought for Coliseum’s Christmas production

TALENTED singers and dancers are being sought to join a Young Person Ensemble for Oldham Coliseum’s festive production.

The Coliseum is looking for young people aged eight to 21 who can sing, act or dance confidently to be part of their ‘A Christmas Fair’ production.

They will be woven throughout the story, bringing energy, atmosphere, and magic to this bold reimagining of Christmas in Oldham by Jim Cartwright.

Auditions will take place on Friday, November 7 from 4.30pm at Oldham Theatre Workshop at the JR Clynes Building on Greaves Street.

The auditions would be workshop-style, and you will not be required to prepare anything in advance. Please wear comfortable clothing that you can move around in.

No experience is necessary – just enthusiasm, talent, and commitment.

To take part in the production, you must be available for rehearsals and performances from November 17 to January 2 (timings will not overlap with academic schedules).

To find out more and register your interest in the auditions, visit the Oldham Coliseum website. The deadline is Wednesday, November 5.

As the theatre undergoes its £10m refurbishment, the team will perform its festive offering at Chadderton Town Hall and the cast well-known faces including John Henshaw (Early Doors), Samantha Robinson, and Dickon Tyrrell.

If you need any help or information regarding the auditions, email boxoffice@coliseum.org.ukor call 0161 624 1731.