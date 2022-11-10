91 Club of Saddleworth hosts entertaining talk about Cunard Line

THERE was an informative and entertaining talk on the history of the Cunard Line at the latest meeting of the 91 Club of Saddleworth.

The club met at The White Hart, Lydgate, for lunch before Mark Llewellyn, an actor and cruise ship speaker, gave the talk.

Almost by chance Samuel Cunard, from Halifax, Nova Scotia, was awarded the contract to carry mail across the Atlantic in 1839. The first voyage was in July 1840.

Although primarily a Royal Mail Ship, some passengers were taken. They had to provide their own equipment, however, including crockery and cutlery!

Charles Dickens was a passenger in 1842. He described the saloon as a ‘hearse with windows’ and his mattress as ‘sticking plaster.’

The comparison with subsequent Cunard ships is enormous, each ship more luxurious than the last. The Queen Elizabeth 2, launched in 1967, is an all ensuite ship. Queen Mary 2, launched 2003, is so big that The Queen Elizabeth, launched in 1938, would fit into one of her restaurants.

Mark told many amusing and enlightening tales of people he has met, politicians and celebrities, during his association with the Cunard Line – amusing incidents and embarrassing moments.

The next meeting will be held on Wednesday, November 16 when the speaker will be Darren Clark, a national officer for St John Ambulance and a Deputy Lieutenant of Greater Manchester. For information phone 01457 874922.

