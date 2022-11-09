Stonebreaks development plans thrown out

A PLAN to build more than 150 houses at a scenic area of Saddleworth has been refused.

Developers wanted to place 158 homes at the area of land off Cooper Street in Springhead, which used to be occupied by Springhead and Stone Breaks Quarries.

But a meeting of Oldham Council’s planning committee tonight (Wednesday, November 9) has unanimously turned down the application by Stonebreaks Ltd, which according to Companies House is associated with Richard Perrins and Mark Wood.

Under the proposal, 18 one-bedroomed, 28 two-bedroomed, 65 three-bedroomed, 35 four-bedroomed and 12 five-bedroomed houses would be built.

However, objections – both from the public and various bodies – spelled out the impact it would have.

One report stated: “It is considered that the adverse impacts of granting planning permission would significantly and demonstrably outweigh the benefits, and therefore, the principal of residential development is not considered to be acceptable in this instance.”

Loss of Other Protected Open Land (OPOL) was one of the main reasons for refusal, with up to 40 per cent of that at Stonebreaks being eradicated if the development got the go ahead.

Even though those pushing for permission said they had picked ‘low quality’ areas, a report on that said: “The development would erode 40 per cent of OPOL 13 and would result in the comprehensive development in the OPOL designation.

“The layout proposed will cause substantial habitat and biodiversity net gain losses that cannot be mitigated appropriately through on-site mitigation.

“The development is some parts will cause moderate – major adverse effects in terms of land and visual.”

The fact parts of the site are also designated as being within a Green Corridor, specifically between Cooper Street and Stonebreaks Road, were also highlighted, with the conclusion: “The application encroaches into the Green Corridor, and Spatial Planning have concluded that, by the very nature of the encroachment, it does not protect the Green Corridor.”

Objector Kevin Lawton, who lives on one of the access routes, told the meeting: “Given that three quarters of the site is OPOL, there’s no way building more than 100 homes on it appropriate, small scale or ancillary.

“There are no significant local employment opportunities, so it would be a commuter estate.”

Saddleworth West and Lees Councillor Mark Kenyon added: “Stonebreaks, despite the applicant’s opinion, is actually an important part of green space. It’s a place for families to walk and for kids to play.

“It’s also a haven for biodiversity. The surroundings roads are already chock full of existing traffic.”

Lizzie Schofield, on behalf of Stonebreaks Group, which she described as ‘landowners, not a developer’ said the development would address a ‘significant and undeniable shortfall in housing in Saddleworth West and Lees.’

She also claimed it would improve access to and from nearby schools, increase open space – private land that would have more publicly-accessible areas – and bring in a minimum of £600,000 a year in council tax

Councillor Sam Al-Hamdani actually praised the applicant, saying: “I wish more developers would take the attitude you have.”

However, members of the public argued the development should not go ahead as the impact of more than 1,000 extra people on the area would be catastrophic.

“Stonebreaks is a beautiful part of our world and is also a conservation area with stunning views, listed buildings and is very special to us all and we feel should be pushed as part of Local Green Space in the Saddleworth neighbourhood plan,” said one.

Other points among 149 comments included: “We feel the impact on the landscape will be far more severe and have a massive impact on both the character and vista of adjacent neighbours – ourselves included.

“There will be an impact on transport as the roads and junctions will not be able to cope with all the extra traffic bearing in mind the Hartshead site has planning consent but development has not been yet started.

“Schools, doctors, dentists will not be able to cope either as including the Hartshead site it is possible there could be upwards of 1,000 extra people.”

Documents supporting the application said: “Currently the Stonebreaks application site has an area of land within the OPOL designation – equating to 73 per cent of the site.

“Through considerate design and respect towards both the designation and land outside of the designation, the proposal seeks to maintain and significantly enhance 41 per cent of OPOL within the site.”

But that was dismissed by the committee as it voted to refuse permission.

