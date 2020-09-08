A coronavirus travel update from TfGM

WITH hundreds of thousands of young people now returning to the classroom, and many people also returning to work as the summer holidays end, roads and public transport are likely to be far busier in September than they have been for many months.

TfGM has been working with councils and public transport operators to make travelling in Greater Manchester as safe and reliable as possible, and they need everyone to ‘do their bit’ to help.

How and when you travel

If you can, you should cycle or walk for some or all of your trip. If you must use public transport, then please plan ahead and allow extra time for your journey.

If possible, try to avoid the busiest times of the day, as capacity on transport services will be limited due to social distancing measures. This will help reduce congestion on the roads and transport networks.