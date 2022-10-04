A Country Night in Nashville is coming to Saddleworth

THE show all country music fans have been waiting for is coming to The Uppermill Civic Hall on Friday, November 11.

Country music has seen a great resurgence in popularity in recent years, with the likes of The Shires, Taylor Swift and Lady Antebellum bringing their own contemporary style to the genre.

These artists, together with the hit US TV show Nashville, has introduced country to a huge new, young audience.



A Country Night in Nashville recreates the scene of a buzzing Honky Tonk in downtown Nashville, perfectly capturing the energy and atmosphere of an evening in the home of country music.

The show takes you on a journey through the history of country, featuring songs from its biggest stars both past and present.

Hits from Johnny Cash to Alan Jackson, Dolly to The Chicks, Willie Nelson to Kacey Musgraves are showcased by the fabulous vocals and musicianship of Dominic Halpin & The Hurricanes.



With songs including Ring Of Fire, Crazy, Follow Your Arrow, It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere, Need You Now, 9-5, and The Gambler to name just a few, this incredible celebration of country music is a night not to be missed.

Some classic country, some new country but all great country!

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

