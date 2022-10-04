Pearson is bronze boost for Mahdlo Youth Zone

CHARITY-MINDED law firm Pearson Solicitors and Financial Advisers is the latest company to become a Bronze Patron of Mahdlo Youth Zone.

The firm, with its headquarters in Oldham and new offices being renovated in Saddleworth, supports a wide range of charities across the borough.

Mahdlo is the latest to benefit as the law firm will support its aims of providing of activities and opportunities to all young people from the area every day of the year.



Pamela Walsh, Senior Solicitor with the Care Team at Pearson, said: “I am delighted and proud to represent our firm and work with Mahdlo.

“I have been aware of the excellent work they have undertaken over the years and what a difference it has made to so many children and young people.

“I hope many more individuals and businesses will also see this and start to get involved. Their help is needed now more than ever and I am looking forward to being involved on a long-term basis.”

Amos Brooks, Corporate and Community Fundraiser at Mahdlo, added: “We are very grateful for the support Pearson is giving to Mahdlo and welcome them to our Patron family.

“Our Bronze Patrons are an integral part of our team and through their generous support provide sustainability, enabling opportunities for young people to be the best they can be.

“Thousands of young people each year will greatly benefit from their support.”

• Pearson offers a complete range of legal and financial services to both families and commercial clients. Find out more online: www.pearsonlegal.co.uk

• Find out more about Mahdlo, and how you can become a Patron for as little as £19 a week by contacting the fundraising team on 0161 624 0111 or emailing fundraising@mahdloyz.org

Also visit their website: www.mahdloyz.org

