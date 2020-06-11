A job very well done by Denshaw litter pickers

COMMUNITY-spirited residents took to the streets of Denshaw to give the village a spring clean.

In just two hours the volunteers, suitably socially distanced, collected 12 bin bags of rubbish, four tyres and one exhaust.

Paul Gilbert, chairman of Denshaw Community Association, explained: “During my daily walks I started to notice how much litter there was, predominantly on the roads on the outskirts of the village.

“It would be nice to say everything has been picked up but sadly it is not. So we will keep going until it’s all in the bin.

“There was a positive reaction from other residents who were unable to join us but who have offered to come along next time.”

Freya Hunter, 11, was among the litter pickers as was Saddleworth Parish councillor Luke Lancaster.

Freya’s mum said: “Freya enjoyed it. The novelty of wearing a hi-vis top and having a go with the grabber was a highlight.

“It also ensured she got a good dose of exercise and fresh air while doing something good for both the community and the environment.

“It was also a sociable activity that enabled the community to safely get together to do something positive in these uncertain times.”

Cllr Lancaster said: “Saddleworth boasts some of the most beautiful scenery but unfortunately litter dropped by inconsiderate individuals threatens that.

“The Denshaw community really has met the challenge though and it was great to see so many turn out for these recent litter picks.”

• A further voluntary litter pick was undertaken by nine-year-old Lily Briscall and Louis Ireland, 10. The youngsters busied themselves around the village to collect another three bags of rubbish.

